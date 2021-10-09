Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday's 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Message

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    210910-N-BL637-1001 WASHINGTON (Sep. 10, 2021) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers a message in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813155
    VIRIN: 210910-N-BL637-0001
    Filename: DOD_108561140
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CNO Gilday's 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Message, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS

    World Trade Center
    9/11
    September 11th
    Pentagon
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    PA
    US Navy
    Somerset
    Flight 93
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    CNO Gilday
    20th anniversary of September 11th

