Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Second Fleet and Joint force Command Norfolk Remember 9/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    Members of the staffs of U.S. Second Fleet and NATO Joint Force Command Norfolk share their recollections about the September 11th terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813152
    VIRIN: 210910-N-PW494-0001
    Filename: DOD_108561098
    Length: 00:13:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Second Fleet and Joint force Command Norfolk Remember 9/11, by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    NYC
    World Trade Center
    9/11
    Terrorist Attacks
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT