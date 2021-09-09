The Marine Forces Special Operations Command shares a message in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ethan Green)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813124
|VIRIN:
|210909-M-XU129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560871
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MARSOC Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, by Cpl Ethan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
