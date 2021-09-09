Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOC Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ethan Green 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    The Marine Forces Special Operations Command shares a message in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ethan Green)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813124
    VIRIN: 210909-M-XU129-1001
    Filename: DOD_108560871
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: US

    This work, MARSOC Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, by Cpl Ethan Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARSOC
    Raiders
    9/11
    Marine Raiders
    USMCNews
    WeRemember911

