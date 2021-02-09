Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM_Taverneir_Suicide Prevention

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, Fort Jackson's Post Command Sergeant Major, speaks about Suicide Prevention Month

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 09:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813123
    VIRIN: 210902-A-A4507-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108560863
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Suicide Prevention
    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Tavernier

