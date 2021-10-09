Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s 9/11 Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Taryn Sammet 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks to the force on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813115
    VIRIN: 210910-M-ZY556-235
    Filename: DOD_108560816
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s 9/11 Message, by Sgt Taryn Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    OSD
    Lloyd Austin

