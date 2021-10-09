Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge - Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th AMS commander (Close)

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, discusses the 728th AMS's involvement in and impact on Operation Allies Refuge, 27 Aug., 2021 at Incirlik Air Base. The squadron provided expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813087
    VIRIN: 210906-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_108560412
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th AMS commander (Close), by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience
    Incirlik Air Base
    Personality Feature
    AFN Incirlik
    39 SFS
    Team Titans

