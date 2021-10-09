Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, discusses the 728th AMS's involvement in and impact on Operation Allies Refuge, 27 Aug., 2021 at Incirlik Air Base. The squadron provided expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 08:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813086
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-IK699-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108560409
|Length:
|00:12:44
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th AMS commander (Close), by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT