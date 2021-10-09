Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) conduct morning colors at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the installation's command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813084
    VIRIN: 210910-N-NB144-1001
    Filename: DOD_108560400
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT