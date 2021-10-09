CFAY conducts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2021) - Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) conduct morning colors at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at the installation's command hill. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)