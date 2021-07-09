Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forget September 11

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    It has been 20 years since the most violent terrorist attack in American history.
    We as a nation will never be the same. Many of the Airmen serving our country today were not born yet, but share the same commitment to our nation as those who were in their shoes as new Airmen when we lost those 2,977 souls.
    We will never forget.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 08:31
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    911
    September 11

