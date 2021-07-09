Never Forget September 11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813081" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It has been 20 years since the most violent terrorist attack in American history.

We as a nation will never be the same. Many of the Airmen serving our country today were not born yet, but share the same commitment to our nation as those who were in their shoes as new Airmen when we lost those 2,977 souls.

We will never forget.