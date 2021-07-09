Never Forget September 11

It has been 20 years since the most violent terrorist attack in American history.
We as a nation will never be the same. Many of the Airmen serving our country today were not born yet, but share the same commitment to our nation as those who were in their shoes as new Airmen when we lost those 2,977 souls.
We will never forget.
