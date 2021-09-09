Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th MXS aircraft fuels systems replace F-16 Fighting Falcon wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Aircraft fuel systems Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Squadron replace an F-16 Fighting Falcon wing, Sept. 2021 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Conducting replacements on aircraft is crucial to maintaining the structure's integrity by preventing further damage to the aircraft. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 01:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813079
    VIRIN: 210909-F-WN543-428
    Filename: DOD_108560340
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th MXS aircraft fuels systems replace F-16 Fighting Falcon wing, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

