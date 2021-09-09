Aircraft fuel systems Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Squadron replace an F-16 Fighting Falcon wing, Sept. 2021 at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Conducting replacements on aircraft is crucial to maintaining the structure's integrity by preventing further damage to the aircraft. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813079
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-WN543-428
|Filename:
|DOD_108560340
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC UPDATE: 8th MXS aircraft fuels systems replace F-16 Fighting Falcon wing, by SrA JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT