Twenty Years Later: Reflecting on 9/11 (Part I)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813069" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. During this time, we reflect on 9/11 and pay tribute to all the victims, as well as those who have since sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom.

Today, we are highlighting two Camp Zama Soldiers as they share their story of where they were on that day, and how it impacted their life following the attacks.

The first is Sgt. 1st Class Dannell Bing, the senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan. Here, he reflects on that day 20 years ago and emphasizes what he’s learned about the importance of taking care of people throughout his 19-year career in the Army.

#September11 #WeRemember911 #NeverForget #PatriotDay #PeopleFirst