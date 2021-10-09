Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twenty Years Later: Reflecting on 9/11 (Part I)

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. During this time, we reflect on 9/11 and pay tribute to all the victims, as well as those who have since sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom.
    Today, we are highlighting two Camp Zama Soldiers as they share their story of where they were on that day, and how it impacted their life following the attacks.
    The first is Sgt. 1st Class Dannell Bing, the senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Japan. Here, he reflects on that day 20 years ago and emphasizes what he’s learned about the importance of taking care of people throughout his 19-year career in the Army.
    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 22:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813069
    VIRIN: 210910-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108560286
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    9/11
    Patriot Day
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    September 11

