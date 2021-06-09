Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Division Soldier Remember 9/11

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    The shared experience of September 11, 2001, unified Americans who supported our Soldiers, Army Civilians and families. Many of today’s Soldiers were inspired to join the Army in response to the horrific events of 9/11 and have served our country valiantly. The 4th Infantry Division Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 22:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813066
    VIRIN: 210906-A-DG372-424
    Filename: DOD_108560267
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    #4ID
    #PatriotDay
    #NeverForget
    #PeopleFirst
    #WeRemember911
    #IvySoldier

