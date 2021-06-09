Ivy Division Soldier Remember 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The shared experience of September 11, 2001, unified Americans who supported our Soldiers, Army Civilians and families. Many of today’s Soldiers were inspired to join the Army in response to the horrific events of 9/11 and have served our country valiantly. The 4th Infantry Division Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.