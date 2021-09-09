Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. John Andonie 9/11 Story

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Maj. Gen. John Andonie, Deputy Director of the Army National Guard, shares his story of serving with the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813055
    VIRIN: 210909-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_108560152
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US

    World Trade Center
    9/11
    New York
    National Guard
    Never Forget

