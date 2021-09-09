Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV 9/11 Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Andrew Carlson and Senior Chief Petty Officer Lori Bent

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813046
    VIRIN: 210909-O-SX812-160
    Filename: DOD_108560048
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV 9/11 Remarks, by Andrew Carlson and SCPO Lori Bent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    SECNAV
    Never Forget
    Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT