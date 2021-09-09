Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC part 4: SSgt Loisel

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stefani Loisel, 60th Surgical Services Squadron aerospace medical technician, shares her story at Travis Air Force Base, California. Loisel contributes to the recruitment, retention and readiness of service members by playing on the USAF Women’s Rugby Team, which is a part of Armed Forces Sports. After her more than two years of training to be on and finally joining the USAF Rugby Team came to a halt due to the pandemic, the team played in the June 2021 Annual Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship in Wilmington, North Carolina, securing second place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/795671/airmen-travis-afb-feat-dgmc-part-1-sra-lee
    Part 2: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/796132/airmen-travis-afb-feat-dgmc-part-2-tsgt-martin
    Part 3: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/805480/airmen-travis-afb-feat-dgmc-part-3-capt-navarro

    Rugby stills by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera/ 4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:47
    Category: Series
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC part 4: SSgt Loisel, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rugby
    Family
    Med tech
    DGMC
    Armed Forces Sports
    Grow Strong Leaders and Resilient Families

