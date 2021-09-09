Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC part 4: SSgt Loisel

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stefani Loisel, 60th Surgical Services Squadron aerospace medical technician, shares her story at Travis Air Force Base, California. Loisel contributes to the recruitment, retention and readiness of service members by playing on the USAF Women’s Rugby Team, which is a part of Armed Forces Sports. After her more than two years of training to be on and finally joining the USAF Rugby Team came to a halt due to the pandemic, the team played in the June 2021 Annual Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship in Wilmington, North Carolina, securing second place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/795671/airmen-travis-afb-feat-dgmc-part-1-sra-lee
Part 2: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/796132/airmen-travis-afb-feat-dgmc-part-2-tsgt-martin
Part 3: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/805480/airmen-travis-afb-feat-dgmc-part-3-capt-navarro
Rugby stills by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera/ 4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
