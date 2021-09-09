Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC part 4: SSgt Loisel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stefani Loisel, 60th Surgical Services Squadron aerospace medical technician, shares her story at Travis Air Force Base, California. Loisel contributes to the recruitment, retention and readiness of service members by playing on the USAF Women’s Rugby Team, which is a part of Armed Forces Sports. After her more than two years of training to be on and finally joining the USAF Rugby Team came to a halt due to the pandemic, the team played in the June 2021 Annual Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship in Wilmington, North Carolina, securing second place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)



Rugby stills by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera/ 4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs