The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at Canada International Air Show, Toronto, Canada, Sept 3-5, 2021. The air show also featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18 Hornet Demo Team.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 23:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813028
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-WU042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108559854
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|TORONTO, ON, CA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Canada International Air Show, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT