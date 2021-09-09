Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canada International Air Show

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning ll Demo team performed at Canada International Air Show, Toronto, Canada, Sept 3-5, 2021. The air show also featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18 Hornet Demo Team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 23:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813028
    VIRIN: 210909-F-WU042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108559854
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canada International Air Show, by SSgt Thomas Barley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Demonstration
    Air Show
    F35
    Demo
    F-35. F-35 Lightning

