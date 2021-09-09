Military members and law enforcement officers gathered to receive a fallen hero at McGhee Tyson ANG Base. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss' remains were flown to East Tennessee for memorial services on Sept. 09. Staff Sgt. Knauss was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and was killed during a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813018
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-GV306-124
|Filename:
|DOD_108559796
|Length:
|00:09:45
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dignified Arrival of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to McGhee Tyson ANG Base, TN, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT