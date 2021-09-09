Dignified Arrival of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to McGhee Tyson ANG Base, TN

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military members and law enforcement officers gathered to receive a fallen hero at McGhee Tyson ANG Base. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss' remains were flown to East Tennessee for memorial services on Sept. 09. Staff Sgt. Knauss was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and was killed during a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.