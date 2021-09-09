Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dignified Arrival of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to McGhee Tyson ANG Base, TN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Military members and law enforcement officers gathered to receive a fallen hero at McGhee Tyson ANG Base. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss' remains were flown to East Tennessee for memorial services on Sept. 09. Staff Sgt. Knauss was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and was killed during a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813018
    VIRIN: 210909-F-GV306-124
    Filename: DOD_108559796
    Length: 00:09:45
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Arrival of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to McGhee Tyson ANG Base, TN, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Knoxville
    Tennessee
    Afghanistan
    McGhee Tyson ANG Base
    SSG Ryan Knauss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT