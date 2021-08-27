B-Roll of recruit company Zulu-200 graduating from basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Aug. 27, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christian Lower)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813007
|VIRIN:
|210827-G-BF940-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108559654
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard Recruit Graduation B-Roll, by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
