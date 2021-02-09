USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Frontier Sentinal

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 2, 2021) The guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in FRONTIER SENTINEL alongside U.S. Coast Guard, and Canadian Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813004
|VIRIN:
|210902-N-UP745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108559645
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|USNORTHCOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
