    USS Forrest Sherman Participates in Frontier Sentinal

    USNORTHCOM, AT SEA

    09.02.2021

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 2, 2021) The guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) participates in FRONTIER SENTINEL alongside U.S. Coast Guard, and Canadian Allies to enhance their Arctic capabilities. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theoplis Stewart II/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813004
    VIRIN: 210902-N-UP745-1001
    Filename: DOD_108559645
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: USNORTHCOM, AT SEA

    TAGS

    NATO
    Atlantic Ocean
    Forrest Sherman
    Cutlass Fury
    Frontier Sentinal

