Judge Advocates: Continuing the Mission

The Kirtland Air Force Base military justice team brings attention to the various legal services they offer Airmen, their families and other beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)
Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 15:02
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|813000
VIRIN:
|210909-F-MQ455-056
Filename:
|DOD_108559541
Length:
|00:02:01
Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
