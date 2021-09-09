Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Judge Advocates: Continuing the Mission

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Kirtland Air Force Base military justice team brings attention to the various legal services they offer Airmen, their families and other beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 813000
    VIRIN: 210909-F-MQ455-056
    Filename: DOD_108559541
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Judge Advocates: Continuing the Mission, by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BigBaseBiggerMission
    KirtlandAirForceBase
    3N0X6

