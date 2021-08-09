NMCB-3 Completes Exercise TURNING POINT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812999" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210908-N-TP832-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 construct operational infrastructure and expeditionary facilities to simulate the establishment of an Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)