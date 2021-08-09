Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Completes Exercise TURNING POINT

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210908-N-TP832-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 construct operational infrastructure and expeditionary facilities to simulate the establishment of an Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:20
    Location: CA, US

    This work, NMCB-3 Completes Exercise TURNING POINT, by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Training Exercise
    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    ANB
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    EABO

