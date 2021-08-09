210908-N-TP832-1001 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 construct operational infrastructure and expeditionary facilities to simulate the establishment of an Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812999
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-TP832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108559539
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NMCB-3 Completes Exercise TURNING POINT, by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT