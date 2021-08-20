Learn more about the Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment Center of Excellence from Ms. Tammy Knox, Deputy Director of the Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment COE.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812995
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-EZ484-293
|Filename:
|DOD_108559163
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment Center of Excellence, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT