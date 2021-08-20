Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment Center of Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Learn more about the Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment Center of Excellence from Ms. Tammy Knox, Deputy Director of the Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment COE.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 14:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812995
    VIRIN: 210820-A-EZ484-293
    Filename: DOD_108559163
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment Center of Excellence, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    APG
    CHRA
    Acquisition Workforce Recruitment and Sustainment Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT