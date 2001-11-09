U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground remembers 9/11/2001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



By turns somber and passionate, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) remembered the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in a Patriot Day ceremony this week.



Dozens of members of the workforce participated in commemorative events, a formal ceremony followed by a five kilometer remembrance walk-run in the quiet early morning hours.



YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall vowed to continue to honor the sacrifices wrought by the September 11th attacks and urged others to live by the attack’s important lesson.



“If 9/11 taught us one thing, it is that we can never take for granted that the victories won on behalf of freedom will endure-- they must be vigorously defended by each new generation," he said. "Freedom isn’t free— it never has been. Let this day be a reminder of that for all time.”