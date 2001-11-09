By turns somber and passionate, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) remembered the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in a Patriot Day ceremony this week.
Dozens of members of the workforce participated in commemorative events, a formal ceremony followed by a five kilometer remembrance walk-run in the quiet early morning hours.
YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall vowed to continue to honor the sacrifices wrought by the September 11th attacks and urged others to live by the attack’s important lesson.
“If 9/11 taught us one thing, it is that we can never take for granted that the victories won on behalf of freedom will endure-- they must be vigorously defended by each new generation," he said. "Freedom isn’t free— it never has been. Let this day be a reminder of that for all time.”
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812994
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-FN832-943
|Filename:
|DOD_108559034
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground remembers 9/11/2001, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT