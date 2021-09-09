Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Pittsburgh Diver Team

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    B-Roll footage of the Diver Team for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. The Pittsburgh District Dive Team is responsible for inspecting locks and dams on the Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio rivers as well as inspect reservoirs and respond to emergencies, such as debris impeding locking operations. The diver team is made up of 15 members who volunteer to do the job as collateral duty in addition to their assigned, full-time role with the district. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812993
    VIRIN: 210909-A-TI382-630
    Filename: DOD_108558970
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Pittsburgh Diver Team, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dive
    Diver
    USACE
    Pittsburgh
    River
    Locks & Dams

