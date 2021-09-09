OSD and DoDEA Hosts Webinar for Students and Survivors of 9/11

The Office of the Secretary of Defense hosts a virtual webinar with District of Columbia area university students and survivors of the 9/11 Pentagon attack. Guests include Tom Lassman, DOD senior historian, and 9/11 Pentagon survivors Bobby Hogue and Cassandra Johnson.
