Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSD and DoDEA Hosts Webinar for Students and Survivors of 9/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Office of the Secretary of Defense hosts a virtual webinar with District of Columbia area university students and survivors of the 9/11 Pentagon attack. Guests include Tom Lassman, DOD senior historian, and 9/11 Pentagon survivors Bobby Hogue and Cassandra Johnson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 14:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812986
    Filename: DOD_108558351
    Length: 01:07:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSD and DoDEA Hosts Webinar for Students and Survivors of 9/11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT