Oklahoma National Guardsman hand out ice and water to residents of a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana, Sept. 7, 2021. Oklahoma National Guardsmen drove throughout neighborhoods to distribute supplies directly to Louisiana residents, allowing for essential aid to reach the local populace quickly. (Army National Guard video by Cpl. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812978
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-NK138-241
|Filename:
|DOD_108557356
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oklahoma National Guardsmen distribute food, water to Louisiana neighborhoods after Hurricane Ida, by SPC Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
