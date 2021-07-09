Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen distribute food, water to Louisiana neighborhoods after Hurricane Ida

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guardsman hand out ice and water to residents of a neighborhood in LaPlace, Louisiana, Sept. 7, 2021. Oklahoma National Guardsmen drove throughout neighborhoods to distribute supplies directly to Louisiana residents, allowing for essential aid to reach the local populace quickly. (Army National Guard video by Cpl. Reece Heck)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812978
    VIRIN: 210907-A-NK138-241
    Filename: DOD_108557356
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Oklahoma National Guardsmen distribute food, water to Louisiana neighborhoods after Hurricane Ida, by SPC Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ida
    Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKIda

