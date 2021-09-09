Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infantry Marine Course Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The new Infantry Marine Course (IMC) takes place at the School of Infantry-East on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 3, 2021. The IMC is a 14-week program of instruction designed to modernize infantry training by improving efficiency and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812975
    VIRIN: 210909-M-EY512-001
    Filename: DOD_108557262
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Marine Course Training, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lejeune
    IMC
    MCI east
    Infantry Marine Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT