Infantry Marine Course Training

The new Infantry Marine Course (IMC) takes place at the School of Infantry-East on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 3, 2021. The IMC is a 14-week program of instruction designed to modernize infantry training by improving efficiency and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812975
|VIRIN:
|210909-M-EY512-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108557262
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
