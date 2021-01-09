Suicide Prevention Video Series - Effective Communication [Video 3 of 4]

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September is Suicide Prevention Month. Listen to the words of Sgt. Stick in this short video series to learn how you can reduce the risk of suicide for you and your battle buddies. In this video, Sgt. Stick focuses on effective communication as a tool to mitigate the risk for suicide. (U.S. Army video produced by Andrew Leitzer, Army Public Health Center, Visual Information)