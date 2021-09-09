Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Heat Stress 9/9/2021

Although summer is winding down, Colorado's high elevation poses a unique risk for heat related injuries and illnesses. Join the 21st Medical Group for episode two of Medical Minutes, a weekly series focusing on medical topics affecting the Peterson-Schriever Garrison community. Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21 MDG commander, and Tech. Sgt. Christian Felder, assigned to the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, discuss the five types of heat stress and protective measures you can take.
