Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Heat Stress 9/9/2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812963" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Although summer is winding down, Colorado's high elevation poses a unique risk for heat related injuries and illnesses. Join the 21st Medical Group for episode two of Medical Minutes, a weekly series focusing on medical topics affecting the Peterson-Schriever Garrison community. Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21 MDG commander, and Tech. Sgt. Christian Felder, assigned to the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, discuss the five types of heat stress and protective measures you can take.