    Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Heat Stress 9/9/2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Although summer is winding down, Colorado's high elevation poses a unique risk for heat related injuries and illnesses. Join the 21st Medical Group for episode two of Medical Minutes, a weekly series focusing on medical topics affecting the Peterson-Schriever Garrison community. Col. Patrick Pohle, the 21 MDG commander, and Tech. Sgt. Christian Felder, assigned to the Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, discuss the five types of heat stress and protective measures you can take.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 12:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812963
    VIRIN: 210909-F-BV344-001
    Filename: DOD_108556869
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    This work, Medical Minutes with 21 MDG: Heat Stress 9/9/2021, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    Peterson
    Schriever
    21 MDG
    P-S GAR

