Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, AFIMSC Commander, interviews Ms. Christina Valdez, Executive Officer, AFIMSC Det. 7, about her Hispanic heritage.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812958
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-HE309-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108556731
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT