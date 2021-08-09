Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, AFIMSC Commander, interviews Ms. Christina Valdez, Executive Officer, AFIMSC Det. 7, about her Hispanic heritage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812958
    VIRIN: 210908-F-HE309-001
    Filename: DOD_108556731
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage
    AFIMSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT