EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations - 173rd prepares food

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Bulldog Troop, 1-91st Calvary, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), prepare and serve meals to evacuees from Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3rd, 2021. Evacuees are awaiting transportation and in-processing unto Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to other transient location during Operation Allies Refuge.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christopher Brecht)