    Suicide Prevention Video Series - Aspects of Good Leadership [Video 1 of 4]

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    September is Suicide Prevention Month. Listen to the words of Sgt. Stick in this short video series to learn how you can reduce the risk of suicide for you and your battle buddies. In this video, Sgt. Stick talks about how the aspects of good leadership can reduce the risk for suicide. (U.S. Army video produced by Andrew Leitzer, Army Public Health Center, Visual Information)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 10:46
    Category: PSA
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Video Series - Aspects of Good Leadership [Video 1 of 4], by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide prevention
    leadership
    battle buddy
    Army Public Health Center

