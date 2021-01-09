September is Suicide Prevention Month. Listen to the words of Sgt. Stick in this short video series to learn how you can reduce the risk of suicide for you and your battle buddies. In this video, Sgt. Stick talks about how the aspects of good leadership can reduce the risk for suicide. (U.S. Army video produced by Andrew Leitzer, Army Public Health Center, Visual Information)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 10:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812954
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-KQ948-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108556680
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention Video Series - Aspects of Good Leadership [Video 1 of 4], by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
