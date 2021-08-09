Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    09.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Kotara 

    AFN Bahrain

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain, September 8th to thank U.S. service members and Bahraini Personnel for their cooperation and efforts that resulted in the largest air evacuation in American history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 07:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812934
    VIRIN: 210908-N-WW166-0001
    Filename: DOD_108556333
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited Naval Support Activity Bahrain, by PO1 John Kotara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AFN
    #NAVCENT
    #SECDEF

