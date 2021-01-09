Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Angelo Munoz

    1, TURKEY

    09.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. Angelo Munoz, 39th Communications Squadron first sergeant, talks about his experiences on the American Forces Network Incirlik radio show at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 1, 2021. Munoz shared his favorite moments from his first sergeant career, from being inspired by the Airmen he mentors, to seeing the difference he made in an Airman’s life. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 05:36
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: 1, TR

    mentor
    Incirlik
    first sergeant
    AFNI
    inspire
    39 CS
    diamond dialogue

