AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Angelo Munoz

Master Sgt. Angelo Munoz, 39th Communications Squadron first sergeant, talks about his experiences on the American Forces Network Incirlik radio show at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept. 1, 2021. Munoz shared his favorite moments from his first sergeant career, from being inspired by the Airmen he mentors, to seeing the difference he made in an Airman’s life. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)