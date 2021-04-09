Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus 2021 Stronger Together Tour (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRASOV, ROMANIA

    09.04.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The United States Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus travel to Romania and Bulgaria for their 2021 Stronger Together Tour on Aug.31- Sept. 7, 2021. Cities on the tour included Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Stara Zagora, Bulgaria; Brasov, Romania; Bran, Romania; and Timisoara, Romania. The tour was a great opportunity to connect with military bands from the other nations and aided in fulfilling their mission of providing world-class music support and building allied and partner relationships. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 07:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812923
    VIRIN: 210904-A-NJ297-717
    Filename: DOD_108556247
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BRASOV, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus 2021 Stronger Together Tour (Social Media), by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Bulgaria
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USarmyEurafband

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT