U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus 2021 Stronger Together Tour (Social Media)

The United States Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus travel to Romania and Bulgaria for their 2021 Stronger Together Tour on Aug.31- Sept. 7, 2021. Cities on the tour included Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Stara Zagora, Bulgaria; Brasov, Romania; Bran, Romania; and Timisoara, Romania. The tour was a great opportunity to connect with military bands from the other nations and aided in fulfilling their mission of providing world-class music support and building allied and partner relationships. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 07:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812923
|VIRIN:
|210904-A-NJ297-717
|Filename:
|DOD_108556247
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BRASOV, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
