The United States Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus travel to Romania and Bulgaria for their 2021 Stronger Together Tour on Aug.31- Sept. 7, 2021. Cities on the tour included Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Stara Zagora, Bulgaria; Brasov, Romania; Bran, Romania; and Timisoara, Romania. The tour was a great opportunity to connect with military bands from the other nations and aided in fulfilling their mission of providing world-class music support and building allied and partner relationships. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 07:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|BRASOV, RO
|Hometown:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus 2021 Stronger Together Tour (B-roll), by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
