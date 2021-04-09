U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus 2021 Stronger Together Tour (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus travel to Romania and Bulgaria for their 2021 Stronger Together Tour on Aug.31- Sept. 7, 2021. Cities on the tour included Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Stara Zagora, Bulgaria; Brasov, Romania; Bran, Romania; and Timisoara, Romania. The tour was a great opportunity to connect with military bands from the other nations and aided in fulfilling their mission of providing world-class music support and building allied and partner relationships. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)