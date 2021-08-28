Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 04:15 Category: Package Video ID: 812917 VIRIN: 210828-A-OO251-848 Filename: DOD_108556225 Length: 00:01:06 Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE

Video Analytics

Downloads: 4 High-Res. Downloads: 4

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team visit an all female flight crew with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (B-Roll, No Caption), by PFC Kylee Bowling and SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.