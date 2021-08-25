Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Battalion, 3d Marines Rapid Response Inspection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelly Snyder 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, and Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an integrated rapid response inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, August 25, 2021. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-pacific. 2/3 is currently deployed under 4th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelly A. Snyder)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    2d Battalion
    3d Marines
    3d MLG
    Rapid Response Inspection

