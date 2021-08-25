2d Battalion, 3d Marines Rapid Response Inspection

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 3d Marines, and Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct an integrated rapid response inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, August 25, 2021. Routine short-notice inspections ensure III MEF Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-pacific. 2/3 is currently deployed under 4th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelly A. Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 06:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812909
|VIRIN:
|210825-M-YJ919-011
|Filename:
|DOD_108555979
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
