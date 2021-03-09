Alaska Army Guardsmen deploy to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Alaska National Guard adjutant general, speaks to Alaska National Guard Soldiers before departing for Louisiana, Sept. 3, in the armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The 17 Army Guardsmen will assist the Louisiana National Guard’s support to civil authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which struck the state, causing destruction and devastation, Aug. 29. The National Guard is the first military responder, assisting civil authorities and partner agencies with homeland security and response to state and national emergencies and disasters. The Soldiers are in civilian attire for travel on commercial aircraft.