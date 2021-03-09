Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army Guardsmen deploy to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Alaska National Guard adjutant general, speaks to Alaska National Guard Soldiers before departing for Louisiana, Sept. 3, in the armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The 17 Army Guardsmen will assist the Louisiana National Guard’s support to civil authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which struck the state, causing destruction and devastation, Aug. 29. The National Guard is the first military responder, assisting civil authorities and partner agencies with homeland security and response to state and national emergencies and disasters. The Soldiers are in civilian attire for travel on commercial aircraft.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 19:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812898
    VIRIN: 210903-Z-CA180-1002
    Filename: DOD_108555656
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    This work, Alaska Army Guardsmen deploy to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, by 1LT Balinda Dresel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Ida
    relief operations
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard

