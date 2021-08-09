Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129RQW Wing Commander's Message - COVID Vaccinations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey H. Waldman, Wing Commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, provides a commander's message to Airmen regarding COVID vaccinations, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Class Duane Ramos)

    This work, 129RQW Wing Commander's Message - COVID Vaccinations, by SrA Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    California Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    Commanders Call

