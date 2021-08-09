U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey H. Waldman, Wing Commander of the 129th Rescue Wing, provides a commander's message to Airmen regarding COVID vaccinations, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Class Duane Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 19:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812894
|VIRIN:
|210908-Z-KL412-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108555622
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 129RQW Wing Commander's Message - COVID Vaccinations, by SrA Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS
