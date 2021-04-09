Task Force Holloman Mission Video

Task Force Holloman, established Aug. 27, 2021 as part of Operation Allies Welcome, brings together over 800 service members from bases across the U.S. to assist with vulnerable Afghan personnel. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 20:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|812891
|VIRIN:
|210904-F-TH086-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108555618
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
