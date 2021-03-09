Alaska Army Guardsmen deploy to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Interview: Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Jacob Tyrrell, sniper section sergeant, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment.
Alaska National Guard Soldiers prepare to depart for Louisiana, Sept. 3, in the armory at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The 17 Army Guardsmen will assist the Louisiana National Guard’s support to civil authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which struck the state, causing destruction and devastation, Aug. 29. The National Guard is the first military responder, assisting civil authorities and partner agencies with homeland security and response to state and national emergencies and disasters. The Soldiers are in civilian attire for travel on commercial aircraft.
