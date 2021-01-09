Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Video (Part 1)

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper and Senior Airman Alan Ricker

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. A new generation of Airmen serve in our Air Force, some that were too young to recall what occurred that day. Check out how it affected these Airmen’s lives and their decision to serve.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 19:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 812889
    VIRIN: 210908-F-GM429-0001
    Filename: DOD_108555610
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Video (Part 1), by A1C Makensie Cooper and SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    2001
    Remembrance
    JBPHH
    20th Anniversary
    September 11

