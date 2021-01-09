9/11 Remembrance Video (Part 1)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812889" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. A new generation of Airmen serve in our Air Force, some that were too young to recall what occurred that day. Check out how it affected these Airmen’s lives and their decision to serve.