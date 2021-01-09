This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001. A new generation of Airmen serve in our Air Force, some that were too young to recall what occurred that day. Check out how it affected these Airmen’s lives and their decision to serve.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 19:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812889
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-GM429-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108555610
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Remembrance Video (Part 1), by A1C Makensie Cooper and SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
