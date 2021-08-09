U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct grass week at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2021. Recruits spent time during grass week preparing for table one, where they fired live rounds from the M16A4 service rifle for the first time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Nicholas Groesch)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812884
|VIRIN:
|210908-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108555566
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Grass Week, by PO2 Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
