Alpha Company Grass Week

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct grass week at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2021. Recruits spent time during grass week preparing for table one, where they fired live rounds from the M16A4 service rifle for the first time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Nicholas Groesch)