Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Lt. Jeanette Wheatley and Lt. j.g. Jacob Quesnell, marine inspectors from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, conduct damage and salvage assessments in Hahnville, Louisiana Sept. 8, 2021, as part of the Coast Guard’s ongoing Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts. These assessments are essential to ensuring waterways are safe and all potential pollution hazards are identified and mitigated. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Shelley Turner)