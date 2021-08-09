Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

    HAHNVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Lt. Jeanette Wheatley and Lt. j.g. Jacob Quesnell, marine inspectors from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, conduct damage and salvage assessments in Hahnville, Louisiana Sept. 8, 2021, as part of the Coast Guard’s ongoing Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts. These assessments are essential to ensuring waterways are safe and all potential pollution hazards are identified and mitigated. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Shelley Turner)

    Location: HAHNVILLE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Louisiana
    Sector New Orleans
    Storm21
    USCGIda
    HurricaneIda

