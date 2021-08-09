The Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons honor guard's mission is to honor fallen members of the armed services, both past and present. The team practices daily to uphold the standards and traditions of U.S. Air Force honor guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 17:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812858
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-UE756-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108555245
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Consolidation training: Capstone, by SrA Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
