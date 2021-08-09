Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Consolidation training: Capstone

    NM, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons honor guard's mission is to honor fallen members of the armed services, both past and present. The team practices daily to uphold the standards and traditions of U.S. Air Force honor guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812858
    VIRIN: 210819-F-UE756-1001
    Filename: DOD_108555245
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NM, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    AETC
    Steel Talons Honor Guard
    HollomanAFB

