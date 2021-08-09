Consolidation training: Capstone

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812858" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons honor guard's mission is to honor fallen members of the armed services, both past and present. The team practices daily to uphold the standards and traditions of U.S. Air Force honor guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Quion Lowe)