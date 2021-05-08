Staff Weather Officers assigned to the 3rd Combat Weather Squadron conduct a system check on a TMQ-53 weather sensor prior to being shipped out for operational usage at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812850
|VIRIN:
|210805-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108555046
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3 CWS TMQ-53 Ops Check, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT