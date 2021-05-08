Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3 CWS TMQ-53 Ops Check

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Staff Weather Officers assigned to the 3rd Combat Weather Squadron conduct a system check on a TMQ-53 weather sensor prior to being shipped out for operational usage at Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)

    This work, 3 CWS TMQ-53 Ops Check, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

