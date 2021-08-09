Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon 9-11 Survivors, “We tell our stories…”

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Twenty years later many Pentagon employees who survived the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, still work in the building and continue to serve the nation. Read their stories on defense.gov.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:11
    9-11
    Sept. 11
    2001
    Pentagon

