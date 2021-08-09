EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



POD 51 runs a baby station, preparing bottles and giving diapers to evacuees. They have been able to streamline their processes with the help of the Red Cross and holding daily shuras (a community council) with the evacuees in their pods.