POD 51 runs a baby station, preparing bottles and giving diapers to evacuees. They have been able to streamline their processes with the help of the Red Cross and holding daily shuras (a community council) with the evacuees in their pods.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|812846
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-JE861-915
|Filename:
|DOD_108555018
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operation, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT