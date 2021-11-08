Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in the 2021 Massachusetts Wing Encampment on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 10-16, 2021. Cadets were given the opportunity to develop leadership skills, commit to fitness, live their core values and learn about aviation, space and technology. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812841
|VIRIN:
|210811-Z-CP771-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108554992
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Civil Air Patrol Cadets attend 2021 MAWG Encampment on JBCC, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
