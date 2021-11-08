Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol Cadets attend 2021 MAWG Encampment on JBCC

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in the 2021 Massachusetts Wing Encampment on Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 10-16, 2021. Cadets were given the opportunity to develop leadership skills, commit to fitness, live their core values and learn about aviation, space and technology. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812841
    VIRIN: 210811-Z-CP771-1001
    Filename: DOD_108554992
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Air Patrol Cadets attend 2021 MAWG Encampment on JBCC, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

